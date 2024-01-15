Submit Release
Fannin Meadows Grand Opening Event on January 19th – 20th 2024, to Showcase New Community & Model Homes in Tyler Texas

Homes for sale in tyler texas

Gorgeous New Homes at Fannin Meadows Community

Event Highlights: Home Tours, KMOO/KWJV Radio Broadcast, Scavenger Hunt, Free BBQ, Ribbon Cutting, Prizes and Move-in Specials

Fannin Meadows offers gorgeous new eBuiltTM energy-efficient homes and an amazing lifestyle experience with full amenity package; clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball, dog park, playground and more.”
— Michael Callaghan
TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties announces the Grand Opening of Fannin Meadows, the new 437 home site manufactured home community with five-star amenities in Tyler Texas.

Fannin Meadows Community is located between Hwy 271 and Interstate I-20 towards Winona but only 9 minutes from downtown Tyler.

The Grand Opening Event will be held on January 19-20th 2024, (10:00-5:00).

• KMOO/KWJB Radio Remote with live broadcast and prizes 1/19, 2:00

• Ribbon Cutting 1/19, 2:00

• Home Parade & Scavenger Hunt 1/19, 2:30

• Free BBQ/Texas Smokehouse

• Drawings and prizes; Gift cards

• Model Home Tours and Prizes throughout 2-day event

New home buyers can take advantage of amazing Grand Opening Move-In deals including ‘live free for one month’, ‘low money down deals’, and membership in the ‘STAR50 First Residents Program’.

“The Fannin Meadows launch is beyond exciting with brand new, eBuiltTM energy-efficient homes and an amazing lifestyle experience with full amenity package; clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball, dog park, playground and more,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner, Four Leaf Properties. “Fannin Meadows offers incredible value for families, singles and seniors looking for their dream home.”

