Premier’s statement on Black Excellence Day

CANADA, January 15 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Black Excellence Day:

“Every day, Black people and communities make significant contributions to British Columbia. Today, we celebrate their achievements, honour their experiences and renew our commitment to creating a more inclusive province.

“Black people and communities have helped shape the British Columbia of today. Yet, all too often, their achievements and struggles go unrecognized in history books and in the school curriculum.

“Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care, said: ‘Last year, the government launched the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan, which is a critical step forward as we all work together to create systemic change in B.C. schools by raising awareness and developing resources to improve the school experience for racialized students, staff and families, so that everyone feels a strong sense of belonging.’

“Our government’s goal is to serve everyone in British Columbia equitably, which means reforming systems and structures that have meant Black, Indigenous and people of colour have not been able to benefit from or participate in government in a fair and equal way.

“As Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, said: ‘Black Excellence Day highlights the importance of continuing to support Black people facing discrimination and hate in B.C. Through developing initiatives such as a new racist incident helpline, targeted anti-racism legislation and work through our ResilienceBC Anti-Racism Network, we are taking real action to make B.C. a safer, more equitable and inclusive place not just today, but every day.’

“Black Excellence Day is an opportunity for everyone to learn more about Black role models in our shared history. It is a day to acknowledge those working to make British Columbia a more inclusive province, to the benefit of us all.”