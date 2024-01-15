EMU Cinema and Television Department Students Learn from the Masters

Within the framework of “Learning from the Masters” concept, the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, Cinema and Television Department students continue to receive training from Emre Oskay.

Being one of Turkey’s most copious producers and, the producer of significant productions such as Mustang, Bihter, Ölümlü Dünya, Tamirhane and Misafir, EMU Faculty of Communication, Cinema and Television Department graduate Emre Oskay shared a film with his students for the first time which has not been released yet and will be released in 2024.

EMU Faculty of Communication Dean Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, Cinema and Television Department Chair Prof. Dr. Bahire E. Özad, faculty members and students attended the film screening session. The film that was shared with the students within the scope of the course taught by Oskay, received great interest from the academic staff members and students.

Students asked Emre Oskay questions on various topics including, pre-production, post-production, script writing and film budget. Moreover, they received valuable information on cinematics.