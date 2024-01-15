Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,951 in the last 365 days.

EMU Cinema and Television Department Students Learn from the Masters

Within the framework of “Learning from the Masters” concept, the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, Cinema and Television Department students continue to receive training from Emre Oskay.

Being one of Turkey’s most copious producers and, the producer of significant productions such as Mustang, Bihter, Ölümlü Dünya, Tamirhane and Misafir, EMU Faculty of Communication, Cinema and Television Department graduate Emre Oskay shared a film with his students for the first time which has not been released yet and will be released in 2024.

EMU Faculty of Communication Dean Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, Cinema and Television Department Chair Prof. Dr. Bahire E. Özad, faculty members and students attended the film screening session. The film that was shared with the students within the scope of the course taught by Oskay, received great interest from the academic staff members and students.

Students asked Emre Oskay questions on various topics including, pre-production, post-production, script writing and film budget. Moreover, they received valuable information on cinematics.

You just read:

EMU Cinema and Television Department Students Learn from the Masters

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more