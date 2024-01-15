Electric Scooter Steals the Spotlight at the CES 2024

Make the city your playground Two lucky winners of $5000

An electric scooter caught CES 2004 off-guard when it became one of the biggest winners of the yearly trade show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual CES trade show by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) was held from January 9 to January 12 this year. Surprisingly, an electric scooter was one of the best-received innovations at the Las Vegas Convention Center event. Flash Motors , a 2016-founded startup, stole the limelight with its newest premium offering, the Infinity X . It introduced the product as the most durable e-scooter, boasting a 46kg frame of 6061 aluminum alloy and carbon fiber.In addition, the electronic parts of the fully upgraded $12,000 model come with IP67 protection for safety and longevity. Its speed peaks at 120km per hour thanks to its beastly 1.5KW Dual BLDC hub motor.Its 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery can sustain the hyper scooter for 110 kilometers before it runs out of charge. Furthermore, the battery can go from empty to full in only six hours.Halfway through its presentation, Flash Motors upped the ante with another unexpected claim. The startup said the Infinity X also has a cutting-edge AI controller The microtechnology scooter utilizes advanced machine learning technology to fine-tune itself to suit its rider better. Moreover, it collects and updates terrain data in real-time so the travel experience improves each time.One $12,000 Hyper Scooter Up for GrabsFollowing the premium e-scooter’s introduction on Thursday, Flash Motors held a raffle where two participants each won $5,000 in cash. The fortunate attendees were Germany’s Leander Beutner and Switzerland’s Giuseppe Cottone.To conclude its CES stint with a bang, the startup will give away one max-upgraded Infinity X on the final day of the trade show. The recipient will be one of the first owners of the hyper scooter, available only at limited outlets.With both brains and brawn, many in the audience agreed that the Infinity X has what it takes to be the best electric scooter. It will be widely available in Europe and the US with a $10,000 starting price in the coming months.

Flash Motors Smart Controllers for Electric Scooters, Motorcycles, ATVs or ANYTHING ELECTRIC ⚡️