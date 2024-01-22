METCLOUD & Kagool poised to reshape the SAP cloud landscape
SAP is the global market leader in enterprise applications software, enterprise resource management applications, supply chain management applications, procurement applications software, travel and expense management software, and ERP software according to IDC.
SAP supports a vast spectrum of organisations globally with 85 of the 100 largest companies in the world being SAP S/4HANA customers. Furthermore, approximately 80% of SAP’s customers are also SMEs generating 87% of total global commerce ($46 trillion). As of 2022, SAP has over 425,000 customers in 180 countries.
In 2021 SAP announced their digital transformation strategy entitled `RISE with SAP’ which is helping existing customers migrate to the cloud. In March 2023, the company introduced ‘Grow with SAP,’ aimed at acquiring new customers and scale-ups, providing a complete range of solutions. This ensures that companies of any size can successfully adopt cloud ERP.
Harnessing the strengths and capability of both companies, METCLOUD and Kagool’s strategic partnership is poised to reshape the SAP cloud landscape. The partnership signifies a commitment to innovation, security, and customer success.
METCLOUD brings a multi-award winning cyber secure sovereign and private cloud infrastructure capability. Kagool brings extensive experience in enterprise SAP transformation and data modernisation. Together, our partnership provides comprehensive consultancy for seamless S/4HANA sovereign private & hybrid cloud implementations. We are excited about the opportunities for this collaboration and look forward to empowering organisations on their digital transformation journeys.
Key Highlights of the Partnership
Enhanced Data Security and Sovereignty:
The collaboration addresses growing concerns around data security and sovereignty in SAP environments. By leveraging our cybersecurity capabilities and commitment to data protection, the partnership ensures that sensitive information remains safeguarded.
Global Reach:
With an established presence across Europe, Americas, the Middle East, and the SEAN (Southeast Asia Nations) region, our partnership extends its impact globally. Organisations seeking private cloud solutions can leverage this extensive reach by accessing cutting-edge ERP, analytic consultancy and solutions tailored to their specific needs.
Leveraging HPE Infrastructure:
Globally, 46% of SAP licenses operate on HPE systems. Our expertise in HPE infrastructure and successful S/4HANA implementations enable us to support organisations seamlessly transitioning to S/4HANA on a private cloud. This move ensures data security and sovereignty, aligning with the highest standards.
Ready to Transform your SAP Cloud Experience?
Discover the power of METCLOUD and Kagool’s innovative partnership in reshaping the SAP cloud landscape. Whether you’re considering sovereign, private, or hybrid cloud solutions, we’re here to guide you seamlessly through your S/4HANA journey.
