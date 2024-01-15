Macao Polytechnic University Awards Scholarships to 600 Outstanding Students

MACAU, January 15 - The Macao Polytechnic University held the 2024 Scholarship Award Ceremony at the University Auditorium on January 13. Scholarships were awarded to 600 outstanding students to recognise their excellent achievements in different academic and professional fields. MPU encourages students to uphold the spirit of love for the country and Macao, to pursue excellence and persevere, and to contribute to the development of both the country and Macao.

Dr. Lei Ngan Lin, Vice-Rector of MPU, stated that in accordance with the “Macao SAR second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development (2021-2025)”, MPU continues to optimise curriculum development, research advancement and community service. It aims to cultivate talents who love the country and Macao, and to encourage students to participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. MPU will continue to collaborate with different sectors of society to enhance synergistic effects, and thereby contribute to Macao’s moderate economic diversification and sustainable and high-quality development.

Mr Lok Ka Hou, a student of the Bachelor of Business Administration in Gaming and Recreation Management Programme, received the “Macao Foundation Excellent Student Special Award” for his outstanding academic achievements. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the University and the scholarship donors, saying that winning this award was an affirmation and support for him. He added that students have benefited greatly from the excellent teachers, diversified and rich online learning platforms, and extracurricular learning support provided by MPU. In the future, he will continue to strive for academic breakthroughs and enrich himself.

Ms Wong Sut I, a student of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programme, was awarded the “Henry Fok Foundation Scholarship”. She said that the award was an affirmation of her study efforts and an encouragement for her career development. MPU provides abundant teaching resources and a good learning environment, which build a strong foundation of knowledge and skills for students. After graduation, she hopes to engage in the medical field and developments in the big healthcare industry.

The scholarship awarding organisations and representatives include (listed in no particular order) Mr Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Ms Cheong Pui San, Head of Sponsorship Management Division of Macao Foundation; Mr Si Hou, Director-General of Henry Fok Foundation; Mr Lau Sek In, Financial Controller of Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center; Ms Belinda Chio, Senior Manager of Human Resources and Sustainability Department of CEM; Dr. Rui Cunha, Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Ms Zuleika Mok, Human Resources Senior Vice President of Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A.; Ms Phoenix Kwong, Assistant Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr Lourence Ho, Executive Director of Human Resources – Training & Development of Sand China Ltd.; Ms Chloe Wong, Assistant Director of Learning & Talent Development of MGM; Ms Susana de Souza So, Member of the Board of Macau Lawyers Association; Mr Ho Wai Ip, General Assembly Secretary of Ho Chun Kei Charity Association; Mr Au Va On, Banking Business Director, Bank of China Macau Branch; Dr. Christy Lam, Director of SME Business of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited; Ms So Kwok Wah, Vice President of Tai Fung Bank Limited; Ms Sue Ou, Public Affairs Department Assistant General Manager of Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited; Mr Au Hon Man, Chief Operating Officer of LT Game Ltd.; Ms Sharon Pun, Human Resources General Manager of CTM; Mr Lam Sek Teng, Corporate Sales Department Manager of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited; Mr Lou Kit Long, Chief Executive Officer of Jump Sport Products Company Limited; Seng San Enterprises Ltd.; Mr António de Nascimento Leitão, the Institution of Engineering and Technology, and CPA Australia.