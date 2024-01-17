Allentown Orthodontist Offers Traditional Braces for Only $3,995

The cost of braces in Allentown includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is proud to reaffirm its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality orthodontic care with a focus on traditional braces in Allentown. For over a decade, Exeter Orthodontics has been a pillar in the community, helping thousands of teens and adults achieve confident, beautiful smiles.

For an all-inclusive price of $3,995, patients not only receive traditional braces, but x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality orthodontic care and a smile they can be proud of," says Dr. Kanchi Shah. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized, compassionate care to ensure the best outcomes for our patients."

In addition to traditional braces, Exeter Orthodontics also offers Invisalign in Allentown. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to gradually straighten teeth. Many adult patients opt for this revolutionary treatment due to its comfort and convenience.

Exeter Orthodontics invites residents of Allentown and the surrounding Lehigh Valley to discover the transformative power of traditional braces. The practice welcomes new patients and encourages them to take advantage of a free consultation to explore their orthodontic options and learn more about the affordable, high-quality care provided by their team.

To schedule a free consultation and learn more about traditional braces and Invisalign at Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown, please visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/allentown-office/. Other offices are located in Reading, Harrisburg, and Millersville.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

