Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

"Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”

-Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dear Friends and Colleagues:

As New York State celebrates Dr. King’s life and legacy today, we join together in learning how everyday New Yorkers are building on Dr. King’s legacy by serving one another and, in doing so, creating a more vibrant and more hopeful world for us all. This spirit of service is on full display in the hour-long tribute to Dr. King that is available at PBS stations across the state.

This year’s MLK observance here in New York focuses on four main pillars: Resilience, Service, Faith/Unity, and Empowerment. As an agency and New Yorkers, we continue to be unified in our quest for justice and inclusivity, resilient in the face of adversity, committed to empowering community members and championing service to one another. You’ll see that these four 2024 MLK pillars are woven throughout the various MLK initiatives that we, as a state, are undertaking: the Dr. King Statewide Food Drive, the upcoming Book Drive, the Career/Volunteer Fair, and the hour-long homage to Dr. King.

Fostering an inclusive culture remains a priority for those of us in the developmental disabilities field. As we continue our work to promote inclusivity while helping people with developmental disabilities live richer lives, Dr. King’s teachings and the positive example he has set remain part of what guides us.

We hope you’ll join OPWDD and all of New York as we remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For details about where to view the statewide PBS broadcast in your area, attending the Volunteer Fair or Student Art & Essay Exhibition, or contributing to the Food Drive or Book Drive, visit https://empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to our efforts so far.

Sincerely,

Kerri E. Neifeld

Commissioner