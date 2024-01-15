Prime Minister to receive Petteri Orpo and Ursula von der Leyen

On Friday 19 January, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. A joint press conference will be held in the afternoon.

During the visit, the leaders will discuss current EU issues linked to competitiveness, forests and the green transition.

They will also visit Stora Enso’s biomaterials innovation laboratory and talk about the EU dimension of forestry in the Nordic countries together with representatives of the Swedish and Finnish forest industry.

The visit will conclude with a joint press conference with Mr Kristersson, Mr Orpo and Ms von der Leyen.

Photo opportunity, Stora Enso biomaterials laboratory

Time: 19 January at 10.25

Venue: Stora Enso, Fannys väg 1, Nacka

Advance registration is required by 16.00 on 18 January via email to Carl Norell, [email protected]. Please provide your name and the name of your editorial office, and include a copy of your press credentials. Attendance is subject to available space.

Photo opportunity, Rosenbad

Time: 19 January at 10.50

Venue: Rosenbad Kopparporten, entry via Drottninggatan 1

Advance registration is required by 16.00 on 18 January via email to Jonathan Svensson (see press contacts below). Please provide your name and the name of your editorial office, and include a copy of your press credentials. Entry between 10.15-10.30. Attendance is subject to available space.

Press conference, Rosenbad

Time: 19 January at 13.45

Venue: Press Centre, Rosenbad, Drottninggatan 1. The press conference will be live streamed on the Government webpage.

Advance registration is required by 16.00 on 18 January via email to Jonathan Svensson (see press contacts below). Please provide your name and the name of your editorial office, and indicate whether you are a reporter or a photographer. Please also attach a copy of your press credentials. Entry from 13.15. Attendance is subject to available space.