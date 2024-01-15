Submit Release
Applications for 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester External Transfers Between Institutions

Eastern Mediterranean University is to admit students through the method of external transfers (based on success or Additional Article 1) within the scope of the “Regulation on the Principles of Transfer between Associate and Undergraduate Degree Programs in Higher Education Institutions, Double Major, Minor and Inter-Institutional Credit Transfer” (for Turkish citizen students). 

External transfer applications are currently welcomed from universities in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Calendar for Applications and Evaluations 

Application Period: 15 January - 09 February 2024
Announcement of Evaluations: 15 February 2024 
Applications to be submitted to: https://applyonline.emu.edu.tr/yataygecis/

Documents Required for Application 

  • Transcript
  • Course descriptions
  • Document certifying that the applicant has not received any disciplinary penalties (If the transcript or Student Certificate includes any information in this regard, an additional document on disciplinary penalties will not be requested from the candidate)
  • Copy of passport, ID card or birth certificate
Eastern Mediterranean University

