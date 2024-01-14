Submit Release
Sara Ioana Cotovelea

Sara is currently pursuing a Bachelor degree in Law, Sciences and Innovation and Health Studies at Université Paris-Saclay. She discovered her love of international relations and politics during high school, thanks to debate and MUN conferences that she was initially reluctant to join. Back in Bucharest, she engaged in numerous volunteering activities in various domains in order to further explore her passions, from film festivals to human rights activism. Her experience in Interact Cișmigiu, a Rotary International-founded club, has rewarded her with great knowledge and understanding of event management, which she hopes will be useful in her work as a Young European Ambassador.

