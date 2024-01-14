Submit Release
Oskar Hallensjö

Oskar is a dedicated student with a passion for natural science, currently enrolled in high school, and concurrently pursuing a Bachelor degree in Mathematics at Stockholm University. Oskar’s commitment extends beyond academics, evident in his substantial volunteer work with the European Youth Parliament (EYP) in Sweden and the United Nations Association (UNA) in Stockholm. In his free time, he indulges in reading, continuous learning and socialising with friends and family. Notably, he is actively working towards achieving fluency in a third language. Oskar’s intellectual curiosity revolves around pivotal global issues, particularly focussing on international solidarity and equality.

