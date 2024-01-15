New Haven Barracks- Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 24B5000327

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: January 14th, 2024, approximately 2050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Negligent Operation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 14th, 2024 at approximately 2050 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a road rage incident culminating in the assault of a juvenile in the Town of Shoreham, Vermont.

The vehicle involved is a red Ford Transit Van which was operated by an unknown individual.

Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident or operator is asked to contact Trooper Slaney at the Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or at Brandon.Slaney@Vermont.gov.