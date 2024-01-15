New Haven Barracks- Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 24B5000327
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: January 14th, 2024, approximately 2050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Negligent Operation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 14th, 2024 at approximately 2050 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a road rage incident culminating in the assault of a juvenile in the Town of Shoreham, Vermont.
The vehicle involved is a red Ford Transit Van which was operated by an unknown individual.
Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident or operator is asked to contact Trooper Slaney at the Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or at Brandon.Slaney@Vermont.gov.