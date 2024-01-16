Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,073 in the last 365 days.

DUNMORE Launches a New Sustainable PET Printable Film

DUN-GREEN Sustainable Printable PET Film

DUN-GREEN Sustainable Printable PET Film

Dunmore logo

Dunmore logo

Dunmore introduces a new sustainable printable PET film, DUN-GREEN™, an environmentally friendly option for label and graphics applications.

Dunmore has seen an increase in interest for sustainable solutions in labels, graphics, and packaging applications. DUN-GREEN is a printable topcoat with >75% PCR content that is eco-friendly.”
— Robin Kobrin, Senior Research Chemist

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore announces the launch of a DUN-GREEN™, a new sustainable, printable polyester (PET) film. DUN-GREEN™ PET film is sustainable and eco-friendly, with a printable topcoat containing 75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The PET film base has 80% recycled content, offering customers a printable, sustainable, and responsible choice for their label, graphic and packaging requirements.

Robin Kobrin, Senior Research Chemist and the driving force behind DUN-GREEN™, shared, “Dunmore has seen an increase in interest regarding sustainable solutions for labels, graphics, and packaging applications. We believe that a printable topcoat with >75% PCR content will offer a unique, full construction solution that is environmentally friendly and can be printed on multiple printing technologies. DUN-GREEN™ has printed successfully with solvent, water based and UV-curable flexographic inks. It is a great addition to our expanding portfolio.”

More information and technical details about this new product innovation, DUN-GREEN™ sustainable, eco-friendly printable PET film can be found on the Dunmore website, along with Dunmore’s other printable films for graphics applications.

About DUNMORE
Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, customer solutions, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services, and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.

DUN-GREEN™ is a registered trademark of Dunmore.

Nik Taritas
Dunmore
+1 2157818895
ntaritas@dunmore.com

You just read:

DUNMORE Launches a New Sustainable PET Printable Film

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more