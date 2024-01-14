Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,491 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga                             

STATION: Royalton, VSP                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024 at 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Odonnell Rd, Chelsea

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Edson                                               

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/13/2024 Troopers with the assistance of the on-call Clara Martin crisis worker responded to Odonnel Rd, Chelsea, Vermont for a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon. During the investigation Troopers found probable cause to place Jonathan Edson under arrest after causing bodily harm to a family member and threatening harm while in possession of a deadly weapon. Jonathan Edson was released to DCF custody and by order of the Orange County States Attorney's office and the honorable court it was determined that Jonathan Edson is being charged as an adult and ordered to appear in Orange County Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/2024 at 1100 hours           

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N, Turned over to DCF Custody    

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more