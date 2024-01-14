Adroit Worldwide Media (AWM) Selected as Choice Market’s Preferred Frictionless Checkout and Development Partner

Strategic partnership with AWM will enable Choice to rapidly scale it’s automated Mini-Mart nationwide

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adroit Worldwide Media (AWM), a global leader in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, is delighted to announce its exclusive partnership with Choice Market, positioning AWM as the preferred provider of frictionless technology solutions for the future of shopping.

AWM is renowned for its expertise in powering smart spaces with cutting-edge technology, delivering end-to-end business automation and valuable insights across retail, industrial supply, and healthcare sectors. Choice Market, recognized as a trailblazer in the convenience industry, offers fresh, healthy, and local food through its innovative shopping experience which includes frictionless checkout, mobile ordering, delivery, and more.

The strategic partnership with AWM will allow Choice to rapidly scale it’s automated Mini-Mart format across multi-family developments, campuses, festivals, EV charging destinations, and hospitality properties nationwide.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Choice Market as their chosen frictionless technology provider.” AWM’s CEO, Kevin Howard, comments. “AWM's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with Choice Market's vision for the future of shopping. Together, we aim to revolutionize the retail landscape by providing customers with unparalleled convenience and a seamless, technology-driven shopping experience."

Mike Fogarty, CEO and Founder of Choice Market stated "We selected AWM as our preferred frictionless checkout and tech development partner because they share our vision for the future of retail and can support our rapid pace of innovation. AWM's expertise in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, coupled with their commitment to deliver real time data and actionable insights made them the ideal partner. This partnership will accelerate Choice's plans to roll out a new digital experience with disruptive features and functionality.”

AWM and Choice Market will showcase their innovative partnership at this year's National Retail Federation (NRF) show in New York at booth #1566. This event will provide attendees with a firsthand look at a Quick Drop Unit showcasing the transformative technologies and frictionless solutions that will redefine the retail experience.

With the infusion of fresh funding, Choice is poised to scale across multiple verticals in a big way, while working with AWM to build a best-in-class digital commerce platform. Both companies are enthusiastic about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the retail industry. By combining AWM's technological prowess with Choice Market's forward-thinking merchandising and customer experience, the partnership will not only reinvent the convenience store but shopping as we know it.

About AWM:

Adroit Worldwide Media (AWM) is a global leader in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, providing end-to-end business automation and insights to the retail, industrial supply, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit www.awm.tech.

Contact:

Kaitlyn Kempiak

Chief of Staff

kkempiak@awm.tech

About Choice Market:

Choice Market is shaping the future of retail by unifying commerce channels and delivering true convenience to customers who shop with their values through frictionless checkout, innovative automation, mobile ordering and more.

www.choicemarket.co.

Contact:

Sturgis Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

Sturgis.Adams@choicemarket.co