Grand Opening of Green Picks Market: Revolutionizing Grocery Shopping with AI Automation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Picks Market, the future of grocery shopping, is excited to announce the grand opening of its innovative and fully automated healthy foods supermarket, taking place on October 17th at 4:00 PM ET. Located at 5255 Peachtree Blvd. Suite 104, Chamblee, GA 30341, this groundbreaking store introduces an entirely new shopping experience designed for extreme convenience and health-conscious customers. Green Picks Market is pioneering the fusion of technology and healthy living by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the shopping process. The point-of-sale system operates through a network of smart shelves equipped with advanced sensors, all meticulously monitored by an array of computer vision cameras. This advanced technology enables frictionless transactions, inventory management, and operations that are 100% electronic, eliminating the need for paperwork and manual inventory counts.

To realize this vision, Green Picks Holding, the parent company, has partnered with AWM, a California-based AI and CV company, which is the solution provider powering the frictionless shopping experience Green Picks Market offers. Customers can access the store via a dedicated smartphone app, using a unique QR code to check in and initiate transactions. The system autonomously tracks product placement, movement, and location, providing customers with a seamless, almost magical shopping experience. One distinguishing feature of Green Picks Market is the absence of traditional registers; customers simply exit the store after completing their shopping and receipts are promptly delivered via the app and email.

Green Picks Market offers dual access points for residents within the apartment building and the surrounding communities, delivering unparalleled convenience. Beyond convenience, the store's mission is to provide access to healthy, low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar, and GMO-free foods. The product range caters to health-conscious consumers, featuring organic produce, dairy, deli meats, vegan options, frozen foods, a bakery with hot items, automated coffee machines, and an array of prepared meals for those on the go.

The store's design, carefully curated to align with its brand identity developed during the pandemic, aims to reduce stress and enhance the shopping experience, evoking a tropical ambiance in a tranquil atmosphere. A sitting area provides customers with the perfect spot to enjoy their selections outside of the shopping area, but before leaving the store. Looking ahead, Green Picks Market plans to expand its footprint across the Southeast, with additional locations already identified in the Atlanta metro area.

Don't miss the grand opening of Green Picks Market, a pioneering fusion of technology, health, and convenience that is set to redefine grocery shopping. Be there on October 17th, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET, and experience the future of healthy living.

ABOUT GREEN PICKS MARKET

Green Picks Market is a cutting-edge, fully automated healthy foods market located in Chamblee, GA. Founded by a Georgia Tech Aerospace Engineer turned entrepreneur to tackle the lack of healthy convenience stores. The store is powered by artificial intelligence, and it combines technological innovation with a commitment to health and convenience, making grocery shopping a breeze for residents and health-conscious consumers in the immediate surroundings. The store offers a wide range of organic and healthy food options, and its vision is to expand its presence throughout the Southeast in the near future.

For more information, visit www.greenpicks.market

Contact:

Ismael Fernandez

President

770.331.3128

Ismael.fernandez@greenpicks.market

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Green Picks Holding at communications@greenpicks.market or via 404-602-0334.

ABOUT AWM

AWM is an AI and computer vision company with comprehensive Frictionless Shopping and Frictionless Analytics solutions designed for front-of-house and back-of-house retail as well as for warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and more. These solutions are built utilizing machine learning and software algorithms for end-to-end business automation that improve efficiency and profitability and reduce waste. AWM provides the most holistic offering in the market for walk-in-walk-out cashier-less checkout and store-of-the-future digitalization.

For more information, visit www.awm.tech.

Contact:

Kaitlyn Kempiak

Chief of Staff

949.658.3890

kkempiak@awm.tech