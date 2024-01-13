Road Closure Rt 18 Waterford

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police – Saint Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:

Route 18 in Waterford is shut down near the intersection of Lee Farm Rd due to powerlines across the road. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

