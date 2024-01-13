Road Closure Rt 18 Waterford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police – Saint Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:
Route 18 in Waterford is shut down near the intersection of Lee Farm Rd due to powerlines across the road. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173