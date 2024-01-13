RE: I 89 North Bound mile marker 40, Williamstown
Roadway is back open.
I 89 North bound lane at mile marker 40 in Williamstown will be down to one lane due to a vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
