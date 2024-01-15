Navis Pack & Ship Expands Premier Climate-Controlled Storage Unit Facility in Salt Lake City
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navis Pack & Ship, a leading provider of packing and shipping solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of their premier climate-controlled storage facility in Salt Lake City. The Navis facility currently contains 260 storage units, providing customers with reliable temperature regulation and optimal security for their valuables.
"Our storage units are designed to cater to each customer’s needs," said Gary Colebrook, owner at Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City. "We have the ability to expand these units, ensuring seamless scalability to accommodate bulky, large, and oversized residential items, as well as cater to our large-scale commercial accounts.”
Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City provides fully managed storage services and solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients. Their on-site packing and shipping professionals are highly trained in receiving, inspection, and handling, ensuring the utmost care and security of your valuable belongings.
What sets Navis apart from other storage companies is their exceptional inventory list management services. “We understand the significance of meticulous item tracking, particularly when entrusted with our clients' valuable possessions,” added Colebrook. “This is why we have implemented a comprehensive inventory list management system, guaranteeing seamless monitoring of all received and stored items. This provides our clients with the assurance of knowing that their items are in safe hands.”
One of the most valuable and sought-after features offered by Navis Pack & Ship's storage facility is its exceptional temperature regulation. Customers can have complete peace of mind knowing that their belongings will be stored in a climate-controlled environment, effectively safeguarding them against any potential damage caused by extreme temperatures and humidity.
In addition to temperature control, Navis Pack & Ship's storage facility also offers optimal security for customers' valuables. The facility is equipped with 24/7 surveillance cameras, secure access codes, and on-site staff to ensure the safety of all items stored. Customers can rest assured that their belongings are protected from theft, damage, and other potential risks.
The population of the Salt Lake County area has experienced significant growth in recent decades, as indicated by U.S. Census data. From 1990 to the present day, the number of residents has increased from 792,000 to approximately 1.18 million. As the demand for relocation and storage space continues to rise, Navis Pack & Ship is well-equipped to cater to these requirements.
"Our company is dedicated to providing dependable storage services and solutions. Through our climate-controlled storage units and on-site managed services, we guarantee the fulfillment of each customer’s storage requirements with the utmost professionalism," affirmed Colebrook.
Each storage unit is expandable and designed to accommodate their client’s storage needs, with each one measuring 8’x8’x4’ (96”x96”x48”). With plenty of storage space currently available, Navis is ready to meet the growing demand in Salt Lake City for residential and commercial storage solutions.
About Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City
Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City, Utah, is an independently owned and operated business in the expanding Navis network. Navis is the premier provider of packing and shipping services for difficult-to-ship items in North America. The proprietors of this location - Gary & Shauna Colebrook - are fully certified under Navis' stringent training and operating requirements for packing, shipping, pickup and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.
Navis Pack & Ship specializes in delivering comprehensive storage solutions for a wide range of residential and commercial clients, including interior designers, luxury apartments, condos, new home developments, office buildings, and trade shows. Their commitment to delivering tailored services has earned them a reputation for excellence and reliability among their clients.
For more information about Navis Pack & Ship's expanded premier climate-controlled storage facility and services in Salt Lake City, please visit https://www.gonavis.com/location/storage-units/salt-lake-city/ut1032. With their ability to provide top-notch storage solutions, Navis Pack & Ship is the go-to choice for individuals and businesses in need of reliable and secure storage options.
Media Inquiries:
Gary & Shauna Colebrook
"Our storage units are designed to cater to each customer’s needs," said Gary Colebrook, owner at Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City. "We have the ability to expand these units, ensuring seamless scalability to accommodate bulky, large, and oversized residential items, as well as cater to our large-scale commercial accounts.”
Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City provides fully managed storage services and solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients. Their on-site packing and shipping professionals are highly trained in receiving, inspection, and handling, ensuring the utmost care and security of your valuable belongings.
What sets Navis apart from other storage companies is their exceptional inventory list management services. “We understand the significance of meticulous item tracking, particularly when entrusted with our clients' valuable possessions,” added Colebrook. “This is why we have implemented a comprehensive inventory list management system, guaranteeing seamless monitoring of all received and stored items. This provides our clients with the assurance of knowing that their items are in safe hands.”
One of the most valuable and sought-after features offered by Navis Pack & Ship's storage facility is its exceptional temperature regulation. Customers can have complete peace of mind knowing that their belongings will be stored in a climate-controlled environment, effectively safeguarding them against any potential damage caused by extreme temperatures and humidity.
In addition to temperature control, Navis Pack & Ship's storage facility also offers optimal security for customers' valuables. The facility is equipped with 24/7 surveillance cameras, secure access codes, and on-site staff to ensure the safety of all items stored. Customers can rest assured that their belongings are protected from theft, damage, and other potential risks.
The population of the Salt Lake County area has experienced significant growth in recent decades, as indicated by U.S. Census data. From 1990 to the present day, the number of residents has increased from 792,000 to approximately 1.18 million. As the demand for relocation and storage space continues to rise, Navis Pack & Ship is well-equipped to cater to these requirements.
"Our company is dedicated to providing dependable storage services and solutions. Through our climate-controlled storage units and on-site managed services, we guarantee the fulfillment of each customer’s storage requirements with the utmost professionalism," affirmed Colebrook.
Each storage unit is expandable and designed to accommodate their client’s storage needs, with each one measuring 8’x8’x4’ (96”x96”x48”). With plenty of storage space currently available, Navis is ready to meet the growing demand in Salt Lake City for residential and commercial storage solutions.
About Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City
Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City, Utah, is an independently owned and operated business in the expanding Navis network. Navis is the premier provider of packing and shipping services for difficult-to-ship items in North America. The proprietors of this location - Gary & Shauna Colebrook - are fully certified under Navis' stringent training and operating requirements for packing, shipping, pickup and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.
Navis Pack & Ship specializes in delivering comprehensive storage solutions for a wide range of residential and commercial clients, including interior designers, luxury apartments, condos, new home developments, office buildings, and trade shows. Their commitment to delivering tailored services has earned them a reputation for excellence and reliability among their clients.
For more information about Navis Pack & Ship's expanded premier climate-controlled storage facility and services in Salt Lake City, please visit https://www.gonavis.com/location/storage-units/salt-lake-city/ut1032. With their ability to provide top-notch storage solutions, Navis Pack & Ship is the go-to choice for individuals and businesses in need of reliable and secure storage options.
Media Inquiries:
Gary & Shauna Colebrook
Navis Pack & Ship of Salt Lake City
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube