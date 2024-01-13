Statement from Council President Andrew Friedson on Alleged Retaliation Against MCPS Employee

MARYLAND, December 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 12, 2024

From the Office of Council President Andrew Friedson

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson released the following statement related to the MoCo360 article published today outlining alleged retaliation against a Montgomery County Public Schools employee.

"I am deeply troubled by today's article in MoCo360 detailing allegations of workplace harassment and retaliation against an employee who was addressing sexual harassment cases for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The reported allegations continue to raise disturbing and serious questions about MCPS’ processes and the commitment to a forthright and respectful workplace culture.

"The upcoming Office of Inspector General report about how complaints of misconduct at MCPS are investigated and addressed will provide the Council and residents with a thorough and impartial evaluation and make recommendations on policy and procedure changes. Upon receipt of the report, the Council's Audit and Education Committees will immediately hold joint oversight meetings that will be open to the public.

"I have spent the last five years working to strengthen the Office of the Inspector General and together with my Council colleagues, added two investigator positions devoted to providing additional oversight for our more than $3 billion public school system.

"While the Montgomery County Board of Education is independently elected by the voters to provide leadership and oversight for MCPS, the Council appropriates funding for the system. The Council will continue to demand more accountability and transparency from MCPS and expect the swift implementation of all the corrective actions necessary to create a positive working environment for all employees.

"Restoring the public's trust requires the highest standards of ethical conduct and actionable steps to create a new culture of transparency and accountability. Our students, parents, teachers and school system staff deserve nothing less."

