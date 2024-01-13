Elevated Living Streamlines Resident Experience with Integrated Package Management Tool

Elevated Living introduces a package management tool to its all-in-one resident app, enhancing convenience and efficiency for property managers and residents.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, is proud to announce the launch of its new package management tool, seamlessly integrated into its all-in-one resident app. This innovative feature simplifies package delivery, enhances resident convenience, and empowers property managers to streamline operations.

"We're constantly seeking ways to elevate the resident experience and make lives easier within our communities," says Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. "With features such as a package room and package scanner, this tool simplifies the logistics of package handling, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both residents and property managers.”

The intuitive tool empowers residents to track their packages in real-time, receive instant notifications upon arrival, and conveniently schedule a time for delivery directly to their apartment. This eliminates the need for multiple apps or trips to the front desk, saving residents valuable time and reducing the burden on property staff.

For property managers, the integrated tool offers a comprehensive and organized package tracking system. They can easily manage deliveries, generate reports, and audit package logs, ensuring efficient operations and improved resident communication. Additionally, the tool integrates with various package locker systems, further streamlining the delivery process.

"The package management tool is a valuable addition to our platform, further solidifying our commitment to creating a seamless and connected living experience for residents," adds Mr. Koczwara. "By combining innovative technology with our human-powered hospitality services, we're empowering residents to enjoy the convenience and comfort they deserve."

Benefits of Elevated Living's Package Management Tool:

• Real-Time Package Tracking: Residents can see the status of their packages, from shipment to delivery, directly within the app.

• Delivery Notifications: Instant alerts inform residents when their packages arrive, ensuring they can retrieve them promptly.

• Convenient Scheduling: Residents can schedule a specific time for in-unit delivery, adding flexibility and eliminating missed packages.

• Streamlined Operations: Property managers gain access to a comprehensive package tracking system and reporting tools, simplifying workflow and communication.

• Integration With Locker Systems: The tool seamlessly integrates with various package locker systems for enhanced security and convenience.

Elevated Living's resident app already boasts a range of popular features such as Integrated Access Control, Digital Signage, Coworking Space Management, Amenity Reservations, and Local Business Perks. The addition of the Package Management Tool further strengthens the app's functionality, making it an indispensable resource for modern Class A communities.

The company has a proven track record of success, having transformed the resident experience in many properties across the USA. Elevated Living’s approach combines technology with human-powered hospitality, ensuring that residents have access to a wide range of services through a single, user-friendly platform. From work orders to fitness class bookings, Elevated Living continues to be a one-stop solution for all property management needs.

For more information about Elevated Living and its package management tool, please visit Elevated Living's website or contact the company at +1 312-600-4968.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

