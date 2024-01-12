Senate Bill 1029 Printer's Number 1326
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - additional supplemental annuities), 8348.3 (relating to
supplemental annuities commencing 1994), 8348.4 (relating to
special supplemental postretirement adjustment), 8348.5
(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 8348.6
(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2002) , 8348.7
(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and 8348.9
(relating to supplemental annuity commencing 2024).
(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount
of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be
a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on
July 1, 2023, determined on the basis of the most recent
effective date of retirement as follows:
Most recent effective date Percentage factor
of retirement
July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 4.5%
July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 5%
July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 5.5%
July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 6%
July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 6.5%
July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 7%
July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 7.5%
July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 8%
July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 8.5%
July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 9%
July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 9.5%
July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 10%
July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 10.5%
July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 11%
July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 11.5%
July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 12%
