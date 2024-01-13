Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,509 in the last 365 days.

Commodity Markets Council State of the Industry 2024

Commodity Markets Council is the leading trade association for commodity futures exchanges and their industry counterparts. CMC provides the access, forum, and action for exchanges and exchange users to lead our industry in addressing global market and risk management issues.

The CMC annual State of the Industry conference is where leaders in the commodities industry gather to network and hear valuable insight on market outlook for the year ahead.

On Tuesday, partner Harris Kay will join the panel, "Outside Legal Perspectives."

You just read:

Commodity Markets Council State of the Industry 2024

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more