SIFMA's C&amp;L Annual Seminar 2024

SIFMA's C&L Annual Seminar is the preeminent meeting place for compliance and legal professionals in financial services to gain an understanding of what's next for the markets and the clients we serve.

Join us from March 17–20, 2024 at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek to hear from expert industry and regulatory speakers on the today's hottest topics, connect with colleagues from across the industry, and gain insights you won't find anywhere else.

On Monday, partner Ted Snyder will moderate the panel, "Who Said What to Whom? Aging Advisers and Clients."

