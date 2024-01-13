Berlin Barracks / Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On January 12th, 2024 between the hours of 1700 and 2000, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in Washington County. Areas of focus included the stretch of interstate from Berlin to Montpelier, VT. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 3

• Number of traffic stops: 12

• Number of traffic tickets issued: 9

• Number of written warnings issued: 5

Highlights

-One operator was ticketed for cell phone use.

-Three operators were ticketed for traveling in excess of 85 MPH.

-One operator was ticketed for traveling in excess of 90 MPH.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving especially with increased traffic this holiday weekend.