TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sevier County

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting this evening involving a deputy from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a deputy responded to a 911 call from a resident at the Smoky Crossing  Apartments in Seymour, stating her ex-boyfriend was outside of her residence with a gun. For reasons that remain under investigation, shots were fired, and the male individual was injured. He was transported by ambulance to a Knoxville hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing.  TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

