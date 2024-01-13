COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Product contains yellow oleander.
- Company Name:
- World Green Nutrition, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Mexican Tejocte Root Supplement
Company Announcement
WORLD GREEN NUTRITION, INC. is recalling ELV ALIPOTEC brand MEXICAN TEJOCOTE ROOT SUPPLEMENT PIECES (RAIZ DE TEJOCOTE MEXICANO SUPLEMENTO EN TROZOS), NET. WT, 0.3 0Z (7g), due to the presence of yellow oleander in this product. The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more.
The product MEXICAN TEJOCOTE ROOT SUPPLEMENT PIECES, NET. WT, 0.3 0Z (7g) which is being recalled from the market is only sold through authorized distributors and not through e-commerce platforms or in physical stores.
For easier identification of the product in question, it is noted that it comes in a white polyethylene container; green polypropylene lid; heat-shrinkable PET-G material label, authenticity hologram and net weight of 0.3 OZ (7g) and marked with the batch and expiration date mentioned below.
It is important to consider the above, since there are various products on the market that do not correspond to those marketed by this company, nor to the ELV ALIPOTEC brand.
|LOT
|Expiration
Date
|LOT
|Expiration
Date
|090222
|110424
|250123
|032328
|070722
|110424
|250123
|032428
|150722N
|120724
|250123
|032728
|190722N
|120724
|250123
|032828
|150722N-1
|120724
|150722N
|032828
|110522
|120724
|160622
|041928
|070722
|120724
|260123D
|041928
|040722
|120724
|190722N
|041928
|260522
|120724
|250123
|041828
|190722N-1
|120724
|140223
|051228
|150822
|120724
|030223
|051228
|160622
|92324
|010323
|051528
|030123
|030728
|190722N
|051528
|150722N
|030828
|200722
|051228
|030123
|030628
|250123
|051228
|291122
|030628
|150722N
|051228
|250123
|030628
|020323
|052328
|130123
|030728
|260123D
|052328
|040722
|031328
|190722N
|052428
|030123
|031328
|260123D
|071828
|160622
|031428
|010323
|071928
|250123
|031428
|030223
|071928
|250123
|031528
|260123D
|073128
|250123
|032128
|260123D
|080228
|250123
|032228
|140223D
|081528
It is necessary to clarify that, to this date, this company has not received reports of illnesses related to the consumption of this product; however, the recall from the market began after the Food and Drug Administration issued the safety alert with the title “FDA Issues Warning About Certain Tejocote Root Supplements Substituted with Toxic Yellow Oleander,” in an effort to comply with current regulations regarding this type of incidents and in compliance with the laws in force in the United States of America.
Additionally, it is reported that the marketing of the product in the United States of America is definitively suspended, discontinuing the product.
“We ask consumers who have purchased the recalled lots of ELV ALIPOTEC MEXICAN TEJOCOTE ROOT SUPPLEMENT PIECES, NET. WT, 0.3 0Z (7g) to return them to the place where they made their purchase to obtain an exchange for another product marketed by the company. Consumers with questions can contact the company at +1 (956) 612 -8408 (Monday- Friday 10:00 am-5:00 pm CT)”
Finally, it is important to mention that for the exchange to be valid, it is necessary that the product corresponds to the one sold by WORLD GREEN NUTRITION, INC., since in the case of apocryphal or pirated products that have been acquired outside the network from authorized distributors, they cannot be exchanged for other products.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- World Green Nutrition, Inc.
- +1 (956)-612-8408