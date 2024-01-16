Tampa Bay Becomes Florida’s First “AbleVu” Accessible City

Visit Tampa Bay Strengthens Commitment to Disability-Friendly Experiences with new partnership

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay is making major strides in becoming an even more accessible and inclusive city, thanks to the valuable partnership between AbleVu, a leading provider of accessibility information services and Visit Tampa Bay, a prominent advocate for accessible travel. As a result of this new partnership, five hotels, restaurants, and attractions like Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay, The Florida Aquarium, and Columbia Restaurant are now actively contributing to making the destination the first "AbleVu Accessible City" in Florida.

Beyond casual browsing for vacation experiences and leveraging AbleVu’s groundbreaking platform, each Able Profile offers optional virtual tours, high-quality photos, informative text, an accessibility features list, and an accommodations Q&A. These features empower users to thoroughly explore interiors and exteriors, providing a comprehensive and engaging perspective on accessibility features, layouts, and more. In addition, a detailed accessibility features list covers aspects such as wheelchair ramps, accessible restrooms, parking facilities, braille signage, and more, enabling users to make well-informed decisions.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Visit Tampa Bay for their commitment to making Hillsborough County more accessible," said Meegan Winters, CEO of AbleVu. "Their support enables us to amplify our impact, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have the information they need to explore and enjoy Tampa Bay."

"Collaborating with AbleVu stands as a defining moment in our relentless commitment to champion inclusivity within Tampa Bay," said Santiago C. Corrada, President & CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. "This strategic alliance also signifies yet another pivotal step toward shaping the future of our city.”

Another unique feature of the platform allows visitors to privately communicate with businesses, ensuring specific concerns or inquiries are addressed and in turn, enhances the overall visitor experience. This partnership between AbleVu and Visit Tampa Bay exemplifies a shared commitment to promoting inclusivity, increasing awareness about accessibility, and ensuring that Tampa remains an inviting and accessible city for all.

To learn more about AbleVu or explore accessibility information in Tampa, please visit https://www.visittampabay.com/accessible-travel/

ABOUT ABLEVU:

AbleVu is a leading provider of accessibility information services, dedicated to improving accessibility awareness and inclusion. Their innovative "Able Profiles" empower individuals with disabilities with detailed information, virtual tours, photos, and the ability to ask questions directly to businesses, ensuring a seamless and accessible experience.

ABOUT VISIT TAMPA BAY

The heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast beats in Tampa Bay. Visit Tampa Bay encourages adventure with a relaxing vibe to create vacation experiences that are authentically Tampa Bay. As a not-for-profit corporation certified by Destinations International’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP), we work with hundreds of partners to tell the world the story of Tampa Bay. Treasure awaits. For more information, visit our website.