Kalamazoo, MI Ushers in a New Era of Accessibility and Inclusion as an AbleVu Accessible City

AbleVu: Know Before You Go

This is just one step towards our goal of improving accessibility for visitors to Kalamazoo County.” — Dana Wagner, Director of Marketing and Communications

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalamazoo, MI takes a step towards enhanced accessibility by becoming an AbleVu Accessible City. Achieved in collaboration with Pure Michigan, this milestone will help Kalamazoo provide more comprehensive information about businesses and attractions that warmly welcome individuals of all abilities.

AbleVu, a groundbreaking platform, revolutionizes accessibility by offering an extensive database of businesses across the United States committed to transparency through the sharing of accessibility information. The goal is to empower individuals with the information they need to make informed decisions, focusing on providing valuable insights rather than striving for perfection. Through AbleVu profiles, users can effortlessly access a business's accessibility features and even directly inquire with the establishment if necessary.

AbleVu Accessible Cities is a nationwide initiative, showcasing cities with a concentrated presence of businesses that prioritize accessibility. Cities like Lansing, MI, Mesa, AZ, and Lancaster, PA, are among the early adopters, embracing this initiative to attract and warmly welcome diverse visitors.

Meegan Winters, an accessibility educator and the visionary founder of AbleVu, along with the entire AbleVu team, are deeply committed to enabling everyone to enjoy the excitement of exploring and discovering local businesses, regardless of any accessibility limitations they may face. In pursuit of this mission, AbleVu has partnered with Discover Kalamazoo, propelling the city to be an early adopter in this empowering initiative. To amplify this effort, AbleVu is now certifying AbleVu Accessible Cities across the United States, cities boasting a substantial number of businesses equipped with robust accessibility features (meeting a minimum requirement of 5 hotels, 5 restaurants, and 5 attractions).

Discover Kalamazoo has successfully incorporated 5 hotels/lodging locations, 5 restaurants/dining establishments, and 5 attractions into the AbleVu Accessible City program.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to work with the AbleVu Accessible City program and provide more information for accessible travel to the Kalamazoo area,” said Dana Wagner, Director of Marketing and Communications for Discover Kalamazoo. “This is just one step towards our goal of improving accessibility for visitors to Kalamazoo County and we look forward to continuing this important work.”

In addition to the AbleVu Accessibility information listings, many of these 15 locations in Kalamazoo are among the 40+ locations that offer virtual walk-through tours provided by Threshold 360. These virtual tours grant visitors the opportunity to virtually explore and familiarize themselves with the environments before physically visiting, effectively reducing travel-related anxiety. This is a great way for Kalamazoo to create a more inclusive travel environment.

Discover the boundless potential of AbleVu Accessible Cities and contribute by adding your business at www.ablevu.com!

ABOUT ABLEVU

AbleVu is a transformative platform simplifying the discovery of businesses and public venues that cater to various accessibility needs, both physical and invisible. Offering an array of vital information, AbleVu empowers customers of all abilities to explore destinations beforehand, alleviating the anxiety associated with travel.