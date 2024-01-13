Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.12.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kim Pattillo Brownson, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the State Board of Education, where she has served since 2019. Pattillo Brownson has been Director of Strategy and Policy for the Ballmer Group since 2020. She was Vice President of Policy and Strategy at First 5 Los Angeles from 2016 to 2020. Pattillo Brownson held multiple positions at the Advancement Project from 2007 to 2016, including Managing Director of Policy and Advocacy, Director of Educational Equity, Associate Director of Educational Equity, and Associate Counsel. She was a Yale Law School Liman Public Interest Fellow in Education Law for the American Civil Liberties Union from 2006 to 2007. Pattillo Brownson is a member of the Early Childhood Policy Council, the Advisory Committee for the Stein Family Foundation, and Chair of the Governance Committee for the American Institute for Research. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies from Harvard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pattillo Brownson is a Democrat.

James “Jim” McQuillen, a Yurok enrolled tribal citizen from Del Norte County, has been reappointed to the State Board of Education, where he has served since 2020. McQuillen has served as Director of Education for the Yurok Tribe since 2004. He has previously served as an American Indian Education Administrator, Family Therapist, and Consultant to the Del Norte County Unified School District. McQuillen has also served as a School Administrator for the Del Norte County Unified School District, Lecturer at Humboldt State University, and Director of the Child and Family Services Program at United Indian Health Services. McQuillen is an active cultural practitioner hailing from a ceremonial lead family from the Lower Klamath River. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Sacramento State University. He is a licensed Marriage Family Therapist and holds a Pupil Personnel Services credential. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McQuillen is a Democrat.

Haydee Rodriguez, of El Centro, has been reappointed to the State Board of Education, where she has served since 2020. Rodriguez has been a Teacher at Central Union High School District since 2005. She was a Teacher at Holtville High School from 2003 to 2005. Rodriguez was a Teacher at East Palo Alto Academy from 2001 to 2003. She is a member of the California Teachers Association, Journalism Education Association, and National Council for the Social Studies. Rodriguez earned a Master of Arts degree in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science from San Diego State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Barry Broad, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where he has served since 2019. Broad was a Managing Partner at Broad & Gusman LLP from 1994 to 2019. He was Legal Counsel and Legislative Director for the California Teamsters Public Affairs Council from 1985 to 2018. Broad was a Legal Advisor for the California Public Employment Relations Board from 1982 to 1985. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Alliance to End Slavery and Trafficking and is immediate past President of the Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region. Broad earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,578. Broad is a Democrat.

Louis “Lou” Paulson, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the California Public Employment Relations Board, where he has served since 2020. Paulson was President of California Professional Firefighters from 2004 to 2018. He was a Fire Captain for the Contra County Fire Protection District from 1993 to 2012. Paulson was President of Contra Costa County Firefighters Local 1230 from 1995 to 2004. He is a member of the Executive Board of the National Fire Protection Association and an International Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America. Paulson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Administration from Cogswell College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,578. Paulson is a Democrat.

Judith Freyman, of Rocklin, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Appeals Board, where she has served since 2012. Freyman was Western Operations Director for Mercer ORC Western Occupational Safety and Health Group from 2001 to 2012. She was Assistant General Counsel at ConAgra Refrigerated Foods from 1980 to 2001. Freyman earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Chicago and a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $153,287. Freyman is registered without party preference.

