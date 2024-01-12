SECNAV Del Toro Honors 2nd Fleet/Joint Forces Command Norfolk Commander During Ceremony

Vice Adm. Douglas Perry relieved Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer as Commander, U.S. Second Fleet and Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk in a ceremony aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).

“As we gather here this afternoon, our Sailors, ships, aircraft, and submarines trained by Second Fleet operate up and down the Eastern Seaboard, in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and the Red Sea,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Thank you, Vice Adm. Dwyer, for your service to our country and our Navy, and for your leadership of this critical command for the past two and a half years.”

Secretary Del Toro noted that the recent successful strikes by U.S. military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands— against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels illustrates the importance of Second Fleet.

“Every ship, every submarine, every aircraft that deploys from Second Fleet leaves for the critical juncture where training meets operations. Maintaining a world-class and deployable Navy is not something that can be created overnight when crisis develops. It’s the work of every leader here to ensure that our fleet and our force is ready for whatever the future brings,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Secretary Del Toro also gave a special nod to the work of JFC Norfolk, which is integral to enhancing strategic partnerships, commenting that NATO is as important today as it ever has been.

“As the Secretary of the Navy, I can assure you that the Department of the Navy is fully committed to doing our part to support the ongoing expansion of the Joint Force Command Norfolk headquarters,” said Del Toro. “The continued development of JFC Norfolk in the face of an evolving strategic situation and continued Russian aggression is essential to underwrite the peace, security and prosperity that has been the hallmark of the transatlantic relationship for so many decades.”

After the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro met with local flag and general officers to discuss the state of the Navy and Marine Corps and ongoing initiatives in the Norfolk region, as well as hear their feedback.

Before departing Naval Station Norfolk, Secretary Del Toro toured the Naval Education and Training Command’s Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic. There, he was briefed on the Navy’s mariner skills training program and the state-of-the-art simulators at the training center.

“It’s truly amazing to see the results of our investments in action. This command provides our surface combatants important shiphandling and navigation skills to fulfill our mission of maintaining global maritime superiority. They’re advancing our enduring priorities of strengthening maritime dominance and building a culture of warfighting excellence. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Naval Station Norfolk supports the operational readiness of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, providing facilities and services to enable mission accomplishment. It is the largest naval complex in the world.