Hi-tech waste-to-energy plant opens in Bắc Ninh

VIETNAM, January 12 -

BẮC NINH – A hi-tech waste-to-energy plant was inaugurated in Ngu Thai commune, Thuận Thành township in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on January 11.

The plant, a cooperation project between Thuận Thành Environment Joint Stock Company and Japan’s JFE Engineering Corporation, can deal with 600 tonnes of solid waste and generate 13.5 MW of electricity daily. It is estimated that it will add about 100 million KWh each year to the national grid.

The construction of the plant started in January 2022 and completed in October 2023, costing US$74 million.

This is one of the typical projects as a result of a series of investment promotion activities between Việt Nam and Japan. The plant uses Japanese waste treatment technology which is the most modern so far. When put into operation, it will help reduce the amount of waste dumped in landfills in Bắc Ninh province in particular and in Việt Nam in general.

About 1,200 tonnes of domestic waste is discharged in Bắc Ninh every day plus hundreds of tonnes of industrial waste. The province currently has four waste-to-energy plants with a total processing capacity of 1,300-1,500 tonnes each day. It strives to have almost all daily domestic waste treated properly with modern technologies from 2024. — VNS