Travelers to Florida Continue to Outpace the Nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted a recent study commissioned by VISIT FLORIDA which shows that with the record-breaking number of visitors in 2022, travelers spent a record $124.9 billion, outpacing 2021 by nearly $20 billion. For every dollar spent by the 137.4 million visitors in 2022, 97 cents were retained in the Florida economy. On average, visitors contribute $333 million per day to Florida’s economy.

“Whether for business or vacation, people continue to visit Florida and support Florida businesses because of our commitment to keeping the economy open and allowing businesses to thrive without arbitrary government restrictions,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is the best state in the nation to bring your business and vacation with your families.”

“Whether for work or play, Governor DeSantis’ freedom-first policies have allowed Florida’s tourism industries and all industries to flourish to record levels,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “The impact of commerce and tourism on Florida’s economy cannot be overstated, and again Florida has proven that its charging faster than the national economic trends which have otherwise set back many other states.”

Highlights from the 2022 Economic Impact Report include:

Tourism-supported employment surpassed its pre-pandemic peak by 422,000 jobs, growing to 2 million jobs, with direct employment making up 66% of the total at 1.3 million jobs.

Domestic visitors to Florida spent $112.7 billion in 2022 and international visitors spent $12.2 billion, providing a $124.9 billion out-of-state spending stimulus to Florida’s economy.

In comparison, in 2021 domestic visitors to Florida spent $99.4 billion and international visitors spent $5.7 billion, which resulted in a $105.1 billion out-of-state visitor spend.

Tourism was responsible for 9.5% of all Florida jobs in 2022, making tourism Florida’s 2nd largest employer. Employment grew by 16.8%, compared to the state’s 7.6% growth.

Travel and tourism generated $73 billion in wages for Florida workers in 2022.

One out of every six private sector jobs were supported by tourism in 2022.

Florida tourism raised a total of $35.2 billion in taxes, $18.9 billion in federal tax revenue, $8.1 billion in Florida state tax revenue, and $8.2 billion in local tax receipts.

Without tourism, Florida’s 8.8 million households would each have to pay more than $1,840 in state and local taxes to maintain current levels of receipts.

###