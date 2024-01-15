Maria's Portuguese Table, the PBS Series, Earns 3 Prestigious Nominations at the Taste Awards

Maria Lawton with Cineasta Productions crew Maria Lawton Maria Lawton host of Maria's Portuguese Table on PBS

"Maria's Portuguese Table Secures Triple Nominations at Taste Awards, Elevating Culinary Excellence on PBS."

I am truly humbled and grateful for this recognition from the judging committee at the Taste Awards” — Maria Lawton

**Maria's Portuguese Table, the PBS Series, Earns Prestigious Nominations at the Taste Awards**

In an exciting development for fans of culinary television, Maria's Portuguese Table, the acclaimed PBS series, has proudly secured nominations in three prominent categories at the prestigious Taste Awards – often referred to as the Oscars in the food realm.

The series, hosted by the charismatic Maria Lawton, has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the culinary and travel entertainment landscape. The nominations include:

1. Best Food & Travel Series on TV

2. Best Food Program on TV

3. Best Travel Program on TV

Maria Lawton expressed her astonishment at being listed among such illustrious contenders, including the likes of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, Andrew Zimmerman, and the revered Lidia Bastianich.

"It's mind-blowing to be nominated in a group of incredibly talented people," Maria exclaimed. "From the inception of 'Maria's Portuguese Table,' I've aimed to showcase the rich tapestry of Portuguese food, culture, and history to American television audiences."

Acknowledging the collaborative effort that brought the series to this level, Maria extended her gratitude to the numerous individuals and organizations that believed in her vision. She emphasized that this achievement would not have been possible without their unwavering support.

A special mention and congratulations were reserved for the dedicated team behind the scenes. Maria recognized her Producer, Dean Camara, and his amazing team at Cineasta Digital Productions for their talent and hard work in seamlessly bringing the show to life.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for this recognition," Maria added.

The success of Maria's Portuguese Table has been buoyed by the generous support of major sponsors, without whom this culinary journey wouldn't have been possible. A heartfelt thank you goes out to:

- BayCoast Bank

- WSBE Rhode Island PBS Foundation

- Dunkin'

- Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture / Tagus Press - UMass Dartmouth

- Bensaude Hotels Collection

- Visit Azores

- SATA Azores Airlines

The Taste Awards ceremony promises to be a highlight in the culinary world, celebrating the best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs. As anticipation builds, Maria's Portuguese Table stands poised to make its mark in these esteemed categories.