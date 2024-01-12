St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash and Multiple Criminal Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4000225

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/11/2024 at approximately 0920 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Concord

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bona Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William Morse

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Claudette Morehouse

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor, rear end

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Claudette Morehouse (75) of Concord, Vermont about a vehicle crash located on US Route 2 near Bona Road. Morehouse reported her vehicle was rammed multiple times by a white Toyota truck that subsequently fled the scene. A short time later, a witness called the Vermont State Police to report a white Toyota truck crashed in the woods approximately 4 miles from the original complaint.

Troopers responded to the location and identified the operator of the white Toyota as William Morse (21) of Concord, Vermont. Based on Morse's erratic behavior and other observations made at the scene, Morse was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Morse was transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital where the DUI processing was completed and he was treated for minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Morse was issued a criminal citation to appear for the following charges:

23 VSA 1091(b) Grossly Negligent Operation

23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop

23 VSA 1201 Operating Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

Morse was also issued 2 Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

23 VSA 1031 Driving to the Right

23 VSA 1039 Following too Closely

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Essex County

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/13/2024 at 1230

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov