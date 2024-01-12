St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash and Multiple Criminal Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4000225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/11/2024 at approximately 0920 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Concord
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bona Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William Morse
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Claudette Morehouse
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor, rear end
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Claudette Morehouse (75) of Concord, Vermont about a vehicle crash located on US Route 2 near Bona Road. Morehouse reported her vehicle was rammed multiple times by a white Toyota truck that subsequently fled the scene. A short time later, a witness called the Vermont State Police to report a white Toyota truck crashed in the woods approximately 4 miles from the original complaint.
Troopers responded to the location and identified the operator of the white Toyota as William Morse (21) of Concord, Vermont. Based on Morse's erratic behavior and other observations made at the scene, Morse was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Morse was transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital where the DUI processing was completed and he was treated for minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Morse was issued a criminal citation to appear for the following charges:
23 VSA 1091(b) Grossly Negligent Operation
23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop
23 VSA 1201 Operating Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs
Morse was also issued 2 Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:
23 VSA 1031 Driving to the Right
23 VSA 1039 Following too Closely
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Essex County
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/13/2024 at 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov