Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,534 in the last 365 days.

Histiocytosis Survivor Running in Aramco Half Marathon

Medium height brown haired woman holding up a bib with her registration number and information for the Aramco Half-Marathon

Deanna Fournier, Executive Director, holding up her running bib for this weekend's half marathon

Histiocytosis Association: A Rare Community

Executive Director of the Histiocytosis Association Running to Benefit Non-Profit This Weekend

This will be tough, but it is nothing compared to the challenge of a histiocytosis diagnosis or the journey that follows. I will have everyone impacted by histiocytosis in my heart and mind as I run.”
— Deanna Fournier
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A frequent partner of Houston’s own Texas Children’s Hospital, the Histiocytosis Association represents and supports those with white blood cell disorders and cancers known as histiocytosis. Deanna Fournier, 36, is not only a survivor of pediatric Langerhans Cell histiocytosis (LCH), but she now works alongside the patient-family community as the Histiocytosis Association's Executive Director.

Deanna will be running to support the histiocytosis community on behalf of the Association this weekend, January 14th, at the Aramco Half Marathon, part of the Chevron Houston Marathon. An avid runner in her youth who wanted to stay active after treatment, Deanna saw the half marathon as a chance to raise awareness. “The half marathon will be tough, but it is nothing compared to the challenge of a histiocytosis diagnosis or the journey that follows. I will have everyone impacted by histiocytosis in my heart and mind as I run. I hope to raise awareness with every step.” You can support her cause here.

Histiocytosis
Histiocytosis (histio) is a rare condition afflicting children and young adults. Similar to cancer, it is treated primarily with chemotherapy and radiation. Since it is very rare, funding for research is severely limited www.histio.org.

Texas Children’s has its own dedicated program to support people diagnosed with histiocytosis; the program is co-directed by Hematologist/Oncologists Kenneth McClain, MD and Carl Allen, MD.

Peter Yanefski
Histiocytosis Association
+1 856-508-0771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Histiocytosis Survivor Running in Aramco Half Marathon

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more