Receive Grant Funding for Rare Hematologic Research

Histiocytosis Research Grant Program Opens 2023 Cycle Today
The Research Grant Program has allowed us to make great strides toward fulfilling one of the pillars of our mission - funding research leading to better treatments and a cure for histiocytosis”
— Kathy Wisniewski
PITMAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Histiocytosis Association is glad to continue the process of strengthening histiocytosis research once again, through the Histiocytosis Research Program in its 2023 application cycle. The grant cycle closes on June 2,2023 at 5pm EST.
We support scientific research investigating the causes, mechanisms, and improved means of treatment of histiocytic disorders. Research proposals are evaluated on the basis of science, feasibility, and relevance. All proposals are expected to address one or more of the histiocytic disorders.
Grant applications then face an extensive evaluation and peer review process, modeled after that used by the NIH. This process ensures an impartial and transparent approach to grant funding through “a process that is fair, equitable, timely, and conducted in a manner free of bias”.
The Histiocytosis Research Grant Program
At the very heart of the Histiocytosis Association is the steadfast commitment to finding a cure for histiocytic disorders. The Histiocytosis Association Research Grant Program was established in 1990 by the Association’s Board of Trustees with the objective of identifying and funding the most important and promising research initiatives – those that will lead to more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.
This has equated to over $7 million in research funds and 194 projects, with 2020 being the only year that research funding halted due to unprecedented events. Called seed grants, these $50,000 grants are used to support new projects as they seek to establish new indications within histiocytic disorders, allowing progress in the field to occur.
Visit our website or email us at info@histio.org to find out more about the awarded studies.
Histiocytosis
Histiocytosis (histio) is a rare condition affecting children and adults. It is treated primarily with chemotherapy and radiation. Since it is very rare, funding for research is severely limited. For more information on Histiocytosis, go to www.histio.org
