BLOOMFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&D Dynamics Corporation is proud to announce that it has received a contract from Universal Hydrogen, located in Hawthorne, California, to develop and supply a high power, oil-free, foil bearing supported compressor along with a high power electronic drive which supplies air/oxygen to their aircraft fuel cell system. Giri Agrawal, President of R&D Dynamics, announced that the development of this compressor is a significant step forward for fuel cell powered aircraft and R&D Dynamics

Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites directly to the airplane anywhere in the world. The company is targeting regional and narrow body/single aisle airplanes as the near-term and most impactful decarbonization opportunities. Universal Hydrogen is also working to certify a powertrain conversion kit to retrofit existing regional aircraft to fly on hydrogen. The maiden flight of a modified Dash 8 aircraft with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain occurred on March 2, 2023. More information can be seen at
https://hydrogen.aero

R&D Dynamics Corporation is in Bloomfield Connecticut. It designs and manufactures high technology foil bearing supported turbomachinery such as compressors, turboexpanders, and turbo-generators for various clean energy fields. More information can be seen at
www.rddynamics.com

