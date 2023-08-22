R&D Dynamics Selected to supply Airbus UpNext Fuel Cell Compressor
BLOOMFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R&D Dynamics Corporation, a Connecticut based aerospace and clean energy company, is proud to announce that they received a contract from Airbus UpNext to develop air compressors for their new demonstrator aircraft for the next generation of non-propulsive power through the use of hydrogen fuel cells. On traditional aircraft this non-propulsive power is required for air conditioning, onboard lighting and other inflight applications. Power is generated by an onboard APU (Auxiliary Power Unit). Airbus UpNext announced at the 2023 Paris Airshow they will replace this onboard APU on a A330 aircraft with a hydrogen fuel cell system that will generate electricity.
R&D Dynamics Corporation is a world class center for research, design and manufacturing of reliable, energy efficient, oil-free, foil bearing supported high speed turbomachinery. Their technology is in a variety of compressors, turbo expanders, turbo generators and many more applications. R&D Dynamics is collaborating with various aerospace and commercial customers to supply next generation of turbomachinery in the clean energy field.
“R&D Dynamics is proud to be sought out and contracted by Airbus UpNext on this important program,” stated Dr. Giri Agrawal, President and CEO of R&D Dynamics Corporation.
