Attorney General Bird Files Appeal to Protect Students from Inappropriate Books in Schools

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement regarding the State’s appeal of the district court’s decision to block an Iowa law restricting age-inappropriate materials in K-6 schools.

“When we send our kids to school, we trust that their innocence will be protected. I’m glad to say that we are today appealing the district court’s decision in order to uphold Iowa’s law that keeps sexually explicit books out of the hands of our kids in school. Iowa’s law is clear; sexually explicit books and materials have no place in our elementary school classrooms or libraries. As a mom, I share parents’ concerns and remain committed to keeping our schools a safe place for kids to learn and grow. With this appeal, we will continue the fight to protect Iowa families and to uphold Iowa’s law in Court.”

Read the full notices of appeal here and here.

