Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Environmental Regulation Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kellie Ralston and John Truitt and the reappointment of Eric Buermann, Thomas Frazer, Jim McCarthy, and Cari Roth to the Environmental Regulation Commission.

Kellie Ralston

Ralston is the Vice President of Conservation and Public Policy for the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. Previously, she was the Southeast Fisheries Policy Director and the Florida Fisheries Policy Director for the American Sportfishing Association. Ralston earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Florida State University.

John Truitt

Truitt is a Shareholder at GrayRobinson, P.A. He previously served as the Deputy Secretary for Regulatory Programs and Chief Advisor for Environmental and Regulatory Policy for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Truitt earned his bachelor’s degree from Kaplan University and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

Eric Buermann

Buermann is an Attorney and was previously appointed to the South Florida Water Management District and the Miami River Commission Policy Committee. He has received numerous awards including the James Webb Award from the Everglades Coalition and the Dan Beard Environment Award from the Tropical Audubon Society. Buermann earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his master’s degree in business administration and his juris doctor from the University of Miami.

Thomas Frazer, PhD

Frazer is the Dean of the College of Marine Science and a Professor at the University of South Florida. He previously served as the Chief Science Officer for the State of Florida and was appointed by the United States Secretary of Commerce to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in 2022. Frazer earned his bachelor’s degree in fisheries biology from Humboldt State University, his master’s degree in fisheries and aquatic sciences from the University of Florida, and his doctorate degree in biological sciences from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Jim McCarthy

McCarthy is the Senior Vice President of Quick Tie Products. Previously, he served as the President of the North Florida Land Trust and was a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. McCarthy earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration from George Mason University.

Cari Roth

Roth is the Vice President of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs for Lykes Brothers, Inc. She is a former Shareholder at Dean Mead and Bryant Miller Olive Law Firms. Roth earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and government and her juris doctor from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###