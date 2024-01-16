Illuminating Fine Art Photography Book "Sunkissed 85" by Zoe Wiseman Tempers the Shadows with Solarization

"Sunkissed 85" by Zoe Wiseman Merrique #172 for Sunkissed 85 by Zoe Wiseman Ida #4 for Sunkissed 85 by Zoe Wiseman

The images in this book were created using discontinued Polaroid Type 85 film.

It's one thing to draw on influences and techniques from the past, but quite another to use this to inform and enhance a greater vision.” — Glen Wexler, Photographer and Director

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoe Wiseman , an esteemed fine art photographer renowned for her exquisite and atmospheric work, is set to unveil her first monograph, Sunkissed 85 . This captivating fine art photo book showcases Wiseman's unique talent as she skillfully uses Solarization, also known as the Sabbatier Effect, to create an enchanting body of work. Solarization, famously used by Lee Miller and Man Ray, has been elegantly adapted by Zoe Wiseman to push the boundaries of contemporary photography.Sunkissed 85 is a limited edition of Wiseman's photographs from 2001 to 2022. The images in this book were created using discontinued Polaroid Type 85 film. This medium-format Polaroid film stock makes both a positive and negative print when peeled apart after exposure.Wiseman's fearless approach to exposing partially developed film to raw light during development embraces chance and the unexpected nuances inherent in this creative risk. Using Polaroid Type 85 positive/negative film, her images are unique and impossible to replicate with digital editing tools.Renowned photographer and visual artist Glen Wexler, who penned the book's foreword, draws a parallel between Zoe Wiseman's work and the legacy of Lee Miller and Man Ray. He states, "Zoe elegantly carries the torch, lending her vision to create a unique body of work." He further emphasizes the organic and alchemical aspects of Zoe's approach, highlighting how the accidental interplay of exposing the underdeveloped negative to light creates images that transcend the capabilities of digital technology. Glen Wexler continues, "It's one thing to draw on influences and techniques from the past, but quite another to use this to inform and enhance a greater vision."In Sunkissed 85, Wiseman's photographs go beyond mere aesthetic appeal, illuminating the shadows within the negatives. Her profound respect for her subjects and ability to balance strength and beauty within meticulously composed frames create a visceral impact that transports viewers into an otherworldly multiverse. The book is a testament to her innovative spirit and dedication to pushing the boundaries of photography.In a world where digital manipulation reigns, Wiseman's commitment to preserving the essence of analog photography using Solarization showcases her unparalleled artistic vision. In her own words, "Photography is about capturing moments that exist in the shadows of reality. Solarization allows me to dance in those shadows, creating haunting and mesmerizing images."Sunkissed 85 is a limited edition invitation to journey through light and shadow, where the boundaries of reality are fluid, and every photograph is a window into the extraordinary. This collection of "crimes against photography" celebrates the art form's potential to escape the ordinary and invite the viewer into the depths of surrealism.The settings for the photographs in this book range from the Western US, California to Arizona, and to the Daintree rainforest in Australia, from landscapes to modern architecture and stark studio spaces.Event Details:Book Signing with Zoe WisemanDate: Monday, January 29th, 2024Time: 7 pm PTLocation: Book Soup , 8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CAPlease visit Zoe Wiseman's website for more information about Sunkissed 85 and Zoe Wiseman's extraordinary work. Sunkissed 85 is available to purchase through Amazon and Shopify.About Zoe Wiseman:Zoe Wiseman is a renowned fine art photographer known for her innovative use of Solarization and alternative photographic techniques. With a career spanning more than two decades, Wiseman's work is exhibited and collected worldwide. Her artistry pushes the boundaries of traditional photography, resulting in images that are both surreal and captivating.About Glenn Wexler:Glenn Wexler is a distinguished photographer and visual artist whose work is showcased in galleries and publications globally. According to Eric Idle of Monty Python, "Glen is a seven-foot Scotsman with a wooden leg whom I met Frog Rolling on an Eskimo trip in Northern Greenland." Believe what you will. That's the point. His pictures have taken the viewer deep into make-believe worlds that look real. Glen's signature style of "improbable realities" has earned an international client base and the following of photography collectors. With a keen eye for artistic innovation, Wexler's insightful writing and foreword for Sunkissed 85 provide invaluable context for Zoe Wiseman's groundbreaking work.About Book Soup: Book Soup, located at 8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, has been a literary landmark since 1975. With its vast and diverse selection, the bookstore is a haven for readers seeking a curated collection of independent and classic titles. Book Soup's commitment to supporting independent voices aligns seamlessly with celebrating Zoe Wiseman's groundbreaking work.###

