Auto2x launches real-time, personalized advice and data service to help clients monetize new opportunities in Automotive

LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x today announced the launch of its new service to the Automotive Industry which provides real-time, personalized advice and data to help customers innovate and stay ahead of the competition in Autonomous vehicles, Digital Autos and Circular mobility.

Auto2x helps industry experts, strategists, investors, regulators, academics and entepreneurs build new products and services in Mobility, scale their offerings and optimize R&D spending, CAPEX and investments in Automotive and Mobility.

Built on Auto2x's deep expertise in automotive industry technology, large datasets and focus on customer-centricity, the database unlocks best-in-class vendors to develop new offerings, winning business models and optimization processes for transportation players.

What's included:
- Supply chain in ADAS Sensors: Who-supplies-whom in radar, camera, lidar in EU, USA, Japan and Top Tier-1 supplier market shares;
- Carmaker Roadmaps Level 2 to 4 by 2030 & Forecast for Europe, USA and China
- Technology Scouting: Emerging Technologies and new features from the analysis of Patent Fillings, Academic Publications and Start-ups
- Regulatory Guide: Regulations, policy and standards affecting deployment;
- Ranking of early-stage Start-ups for partner selection or M&A

10 reasons why you should subscribe now!

Identify investment opportunities in start-ups that offer innovative solutions

Support your due diligence of acquisition targets based on their technology capabilities, business models, funding status, and market traction.

Understand investment trends in different regions and sectors of the Automotive ecosystem

Qualify potential partners based on their unique selling points and outlook.

Get data-driven analysis and reports on the performance of start-ups in the industry,

Monitor where your competitors invest in and why

Boost your value creation with recommendations on how to leverage the start-up ecosystem

Develop effective strategies and value propositions for collaborating with, investing in, or acquiring start-ups that offer innovative solutions

Prepare for the future by making more informed decisions with insights into the start-up landscape from a technology and geographical perspective

Stay updated on the latest innovations, trends, and opportunities in the rapidly changing start-up ecosystem.

Auto2x launches real-time, personalized advice and data service to help clients monetize new opportunities in Automotive

Auto2x, which stands for ''automotive-connected-to-everything'', is a London-based automotive consultancy that offers business intelligence and consulting to the automotive, investment and technology sectors, on technologies that will enable the transition towards the future of the automotive industry: - Intelligent & Autonomous Vehicles: ADAS & Automated Driving, Connected Cars (incl. OTA), Automotive Cyber Security, V2X - Efficient & Smart mobility: Alternative powertrains (AFV) and new mobility business models Our report portfolio delivers instant access to expert insights on high-growth automotive segments with emphasis on leading performers, technology adoption, regulation and competitive assessment.   Our services also include custom research and consulting to assist you secure a leadership position or help you gain competitive advantage.

