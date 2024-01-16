HMP Global Announces GI Cancers Alliance as Partner for the 26th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

The 2024 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange

Partnership underscores organization’s commitment to serving as forum for elevating research and clinical education at world’s leading GI oncology gathering.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced the GI Cancers Alliance, Inc. as a partner for the 2024 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the premier international forum for GI cancer professionals committed to understanding the very latest research, engaging in global exchange, and advancing clinical outcomes.

The 26th congress will be held 3-6 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together an international community of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

GI cancers are the most common and deadliest type of cancers, accounting for more than 4.5 million global deaths per year. The GI Cancers Alliance was founded in 2015 to create a stronger, more unified voice for all those affected by GI cancers. As a leader in the gastrointestinal cancer community, the GI Cancers Alliance works to raise awareness, provide education, and advocate for the prevention, treatment, and cure of GI cancers through a collaboration among advocacy groups, industry, and institutional partners.

“The GI Cancers Alliance is pleased to partner with HMP Global in providing patient-centered education and research updates from the 26th annual World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer,” said Martha Raymond, MA, Executive Director, GI Cancers Alliance. “We are honored to collaborate with more than 100 global patient advocacy organizations representing all gastrointestinal cancer types, and we look forward to sharing the cutting-edge research from the July 2024 World GI Congress with our global partners, patients, and GI cancer communities.”

The 2024 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“Through its collaborations, GI Cancers Alliance creates a powerful voice for those impacted by GI cancers,” Lowrie said. “This partnership furthers the goals of both the World GI Congress and GI Cancers Alliance as we work toward improving care and outcomes for patients throughout the world.”

More than 3,000 delegates from over 95 countries attended the 2023 World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT GI CANCERS ALLIANCE, INC.

GI Cancers Alliance, Inc. is a voluntary collaboration of over 100 global advocacy and partner organizations, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders committed to creating a unified understanding and public/private support for gastrointestinal cancers and the needs common to patients with GI cancers. The GI Cancers Alliance provides a stronger, more unified voice to fight GI cancers, which collectively make up the most common and deadliest type of cancer, by creating opportunities that are mutually beneficial and ultimately drive forward the missions of all organizations and stakeholders involved. For more information, visit gicancersalliance.org.

