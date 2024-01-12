Prescribed burn planned for Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning a prescribed burn on Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area to benefit migrating waterfowl.

Game and Fish will work cooperatively with the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service to burn approximately 75 acres around Pond 6 on Yellowtail, north of the Shoshone River.



The exact day the burn will be conducted is dependent upon weather conditions. Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible from surrounding areas, including the town of Lovell.



The prescribed fire will burn cattails to eventually increase open water for the benefit of migrating waterfowl. Yellowtail is an important stop-over point for waterfowl during spring and fall migration and also provides year-round habitat for nesting and brood rearing.



Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area is located approximately six miles east of Lovell and comprises 19,288 acres. Through a cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, National Park Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Bureau of Land Management, this area was established in the early 1960s for the primary purpose of enhancing waterfowl habitat.

