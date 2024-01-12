PropertyRoom.com partners with Eleven New Police Departments and Agencies to Auction Seized and Stolen Items
FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eleven new Police Departments and Agencies partnered with PropertyRoom.com to auction off their seized, stolen, unclaimed, or surplus assets on the online auction platform during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Since law enforcement agencies are typically required to auction property and evidence after completing the legal processes, agencies need to find a solution to make the process quick and efficient. PropertyRoom.com takes this process and simplifies it, allowing clients to focus on more important business. This partnership with PropertyRoom.com gives the public a great opportunity to bid on popular brands for less. Auctions can be found in categories like Jewelry, Watches, Vehicles, Tools & Equipment, Electronics, Collectibles and more! Bidding on PropertyRoom.com is free and bidders only pay if they win. Proceeds from police auctions on PropertyRoom.com go back to local communities nationwide.
These new clients can be found in states stretching from Connecticut to Washington:
Arizona
AZ Board of Regents for Arizona State University (ASU)
Connecticut
Town of Winchester
Georgia
City of Austell Police Department
City of Hampton PD
Illinois
Board of Trustees of Eastern Illinois University
Winnebago County
Missouri
Barry County Sheriff’s Dept
Republic PD
Ohio
City of Mason
Washington
Skagit County Coroner’s Office
Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com comments, “We’re excited to welcome these new clients onboard! PropertyRoom.com was created to support agencies, while providing an auction platform for bidders across the country. Since most auctions start at just $1 and bidding is free, winning a great item is closer than you think!”
About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.
Rachael Wood
