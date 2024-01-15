Breaking Ground: BoCG Ventures and EXIM Finance Unveil $250M Joint Venture to Transform UAE's Seafood Landscape

EXIM Finance and BoCG Ventures Joint Venture Signing Ceremony Salah Ibrahim Al Nasser, EXIM Finance Chairman Mohmad Salim Makvana, Aquaculture Farm Lead

BoCG Ventures and EXIM Finance have forged a strategic partnership to boost the UAE's economy, strengthen food security, and foster global competitiveness.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoCG Ventures and UAE-based EXIM Finance have forged a strategic partnership to boost the UAE's economy, strengthen food security, and foster global competitiveness. This collaboration involves a substantial $250 million USD investment in aquaculture initiatives, with a primary focus on creating a transparent and sustainable seafood ecosystem. The Aquaculture project includes the development of innovative infrastructure, such as a 10,000 metric tonne salmon recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) farm, and an end-to-end seafood trading platform. Anchored by a team of seasoned experts in aquaculture, seafood project development, trading, e-commerce, financial lending, and global investments, this initiative stands at the forefront of sustainability innovation.

Blockchain Meets Supply Chain Logistics and Business Financing

The advent of blockchain technology has become a conduit for many intersecting markets. Under the collective joint venture leadership, the partners seek to extend the application of blockchain to bridge the gap between seafood products with supply chain and trade financing efficiencies. This initiative tackles difficult constraints in seafood production, trading and supply chain and proposes to scale the value proposition for buyers, sellers, seafood producers and supply chain players in a win-win scenario that grows the market through transparency and competition.

BoCG Ventures: Fundamentals-Driven Antifragility Applied to Food Security

BoCG Ventures stands out for efficient innovation, particularly in technology-driven transactions, marketplaces, and e-commerce ventures across diverse sectors. Renowned for scaling both new- and late-stage food and e-commerce companies with a unique fundamentals-driven approach, the firm extends its track record with its newest project: a hybrid 10,000 MT RAS Farm located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In addition to the land-based farm, the project features a blockchain-enabled trading platform designed to simplify, fasten, and de-risk global seafood transactions.

“We believe that food security is a critical element of national security, and relying on imports for 70% of the region's food poses a substantial risk. A land-based RAS farm is an innovative solution for serving the region in a carbon-effective way because it tackles regional challenges in trading efficiency, transparency and transaction financing. This initiative aligns with our firm’s commitment to efficiently and sustainably address the region's food needs.” - Lyon Kassab, BoCG Ventures Managing General Partner

“The partnership between EXIM Finance and BoCG Ventures is built on compatibility. BoCG Ventures relies on our track record for creative solutions and strategic export/import relationships, while we trust them to excel in project development, operations, technology adoption, and financial returns. This collaboration aims for a long-term partnership based on shared expertise, aspirations, and forward-thinking leadership, ensuring project success through our combined operational models.” - Anshul Dawani, EXIM Managing Partner

EXIM Finance Leadership Fuels Aquaculture and Food Security Vision with $250M USD in Funding

The potential harbored by the venture has captivated sustainability-focused investors, leading to a $250 Million USD investment spearheaded by EXIM Finance through a combination of debt and equity financing. This capital infusion is anticipated to accelerate the growth trajectory of the joint venture, fostering a symbiotic ecosystem that ushers buyers and sellers into a new era of seafood markets in the digital epoch.

“BoCG Ventures’ Aquaculture Project is in direct relation to our mandate as an investment firm - as it intertwines and balances environmental and social impact investing, business scalability, and sustainability. We believe that over the next decade the venture’s trading and manufacturing ecosystem will become a mainstay across the world’s most competitive seafood markets. We support the vision behind the joint venture and bring depth to our global portfolio of infrastructure-led projects that place sustainability at the heart of our ethos.” - Salah Ibrahim Al Nasser, EXIM Chairman

Salim Makvana: An Expert’s Comeback to Prove a Market

At the helm of the land-based fish farm is an Asmak veteran with a chip on his shoulder and a market to prove. Mohmad (Salim) Makvana was a part of the earliest days of fish farming in the GCC and has been an integral part of the region’s seafood industry growth for over thirty years. Much of the operational roadmap for the fish farm has been formulated with his expertise and experience in mind - from shaping business case, managing risk, to past constraints, to the opportunity to scale with a backbone of technology chartered by the partnership with BoCG Ventures.

“With the advent of the joint venture, more markets that need access to sustainable food sources can leverage our products, technology, partnership, and model. On the demand side, we will be able to provide more access to high-quality seafood to the region and compete on more than simply price. On the supply chain side, we can bring more efficiency between markets that need it most.” - Salim Makvana, Aquaculture Farm Lead

Commenting on the joint venture and fundraise, Board Director Saeed Al Darmaki adds, “As a former ADIA lead and early adopter of blockchain, I must say that BoCG Ventures addresses a crucial gap in the region and globally. Bringing the utility of blockchain in trading and financing platforms aims to bridge traditional business and finance needs using modern techniques while aligning with the GCC's imperative for food security and a net-zero vision.”

About BoCG Ventures: BoCG Ventures is an antifragile investment fund and venture operating firm that specializes in technology-enabled ventures. With a hands-on operational framework, Venture Operating Model (VOM), the firm develops strategic roadmaps and operational frameworks for scalable projects while also investing in antifragile brands that leverage technology for long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

About EXIM Finance: EXIM Finance serves as a leading financing partner for global export and import ventures, specializing in innovative sustainable funding solutions. The company provides robust strategic and structural financial counsel, leveraging extensive global capital networks. With a key practice area in Agriculture and Food Security, EXIM Finance manages projects across three continents, dedicated to addressing the global challenge of ensuring a stable and sustainable food supply for present and future generations.

