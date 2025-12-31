BoCG Ventures and Maracuja Expand $40M Institutional Asset Management and M&A Platform for Antifragile Growth

BoCG Ventures and Maracuja Holdings expand institutional asset management and M&A platform, structuring $40M AUM towards antifragile portfolio development

Capital markets reward operators, not narratives. Our mandate is to institutionalize assets so they can compound through cycles.” — Lyon Kassab, BoCG Ventures Managing General Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maracuja Holdings today announced the continued institutionalization and expansion of its strategic asset management and selective M&A platform, executed in partnership with BoCG Ventures, resulting in a $40 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) mandate for antifragile portfolio asset management and growth development.

The platform is purpose-built for the current market environment, prioritizing governance, durability, and operational control over headline growth. It is actively focused on assets across web3 tokenization, digital infrastructure, and real estate sectors where valuation compression, regulatory maturation, and uneven asset quality have materially increased the premium on disciplined execution and institutional standards.

Under the model, Maracuja retains capital ownership, strategic direction, and long-term control of its subsidiaries and portfolio companies, while BoCG Ventures serves as the appointed operating manager, executing asset-level optimization, restructuring, and recovery under clearly defined mandates. Operating mandates are fee-based and performance-aligned, ensuring incentives remain tied to long-term value creation rather than transactional activity. This separation of capital stewardship and operating execution reflects best practices observed across private capital, sovereign investment platforms, and regulated asset management.

“Capital markets reward operators, not narratives,” said Lyon Kassab, Managing General Partner of BoCG Ventures. “Across web3 tokenization, digital infrastructure, and real estate, assets don’t fail because demand disappears—they fail when governance and operating discipline lag behind increasing complexity. Our mandate is to institutionalize assets so they can compound through cycles.”

Maracuja’s capital base is structurally differentiated. Its principal developed early exposure to digital assets during the formative blockchain cycles between 2017 and 2021, resulting in a platform that is not dependent on late-cycle fundraising dynamics or peak-valuation inflows. Between 2022 and 2026, Maracuja deployed capital selectively into web3 infrastructure, digital platforms, and real-asset adjacencies during a period defined by constrained liquidity and heightened regulatory scrutiny—prioritizing risk absorption and structural positioning over speculative expansion.

A representative example of the platform’s operating mandate includes a global alternative lending and tokenization platform operating across multiple jurisdictions. The asset leverages blockchain-based tokenization to fractionalize and distribute exposure to short-duration, yield-generating credit products, while maintaining strict underwriting discipline, regulatory alignment, and transparent on-chain reporting. Through operating-led restructuring, governance normalization, and institutional-grade controls, the platform has been positioned for scalable growth and broader institutional participation.

“We built Maracuja to be patient, controlled, and structurally independent of short-term capital cycles,” said Kjetil Larsen, Chief Executive Officer and General Partner of Maracuja. “Expanding our existing partnership with BoCG Ventures allows us to pair long-duration capital ownership with hands-on operating execution, while preserving governance clarity, accountability, and long-term control.”

A core objective of the platform is the normalization of complexity into governable, auditable balance sheets. Many underperforming digital and cross-border assets have been constrained not by fundamentals, but by fragmented ownership, opaque structures, and insufficient operating controls. Through professional asset management and restructuring, fragmented exposure is consolidated into institutional-grade portfolios positioned for re-rating as liquidity and institutional participation return.

As global capital markets increasingly reward transparency, operational resilience, and disciplined governance, the Maracuja–BoCG Ventures platform is designed to consolidate selectively, improve asset quality, and build embedded optionality ahead of broader market re-engagement.

“When capital markets re-open more broadly and institutional liquidity returns, the advantage will belong to platforms already operating at institutional standards.” Kassab added. “Our focus is not timing the cycle, but being structurally ready before it turns.”

About BoCG Ventures

BoCG Ventures is a venture operating and investment firm focused on restructuring, scaling, and institutionalizing complex, technology-enabled assets. Through its proprietary Venture Operating Model (VOM), the firm embeds strategy, operations, technology, and capital execution to build antifragile businesses across market cycles. BoCG Ventures operates globally, with headquarters in Los Angeles and a regional presence in Abu Dhabi.

About Maracuja Holdings

Maracuja Holdings is a privately held investment platform focused on capital allocation, governance-first structures, and long-duration value creation across impact initiatives such as tokenization, digital infrastructure, and real estate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding market conditions, asset performance, strategic outcomes, and future growth. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and neither Maracuja nor BoCG Ventures undertakes any obligation to update or revise them as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

