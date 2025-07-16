BoCG Ventures and Bin Dasmal Group Forge Exclusive Strategic Innovation Corridor Between Los Angeles and Dubai

A bridge between Los Angeles to Dubai

New Partnership to Accelerate Cross-Border Growth in Real Estate, Sports, Fintech, and Entertainment

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoCG Ventures, a global venture operating and investment firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bin Dasmal Group, represented by its Managing Director and CEO, Mohammed Khalifa Abdulla Dasmal alongside BoCG Ventures Managing General Partner, Chris M. G. Ha. This strategic partnership will bridge the U.S. and UAE markets through coordinated initiatives in real estate, fintech, proptech, music, and sports entertainment.

Under this new collaboration, BoCG Ventures will deploy its proprietary Venture Operating Model (VOM) across emerging and growth-stage ventures in Dubai, supporting structured growth and local market scalability. The partnership also marks the introduction of Sansbank, a US-based blockchain fintech platform, into the Dubai market—facilitating non-dilutive, asset-backed lending for SMEs, franchises, and infrastructure projects.

“The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is a dynamic gateway for innovation. This partnership aligns with our mission to scale antifragile ventures by combining execution rigor with global reach,” said Chris M. G. Ha, Managing General Partner at BoCG Ventures. “By connecting our ecosystem with regional leadership like Bin Dasmal Group, we’re enabling an actionable corridor between Los Angeles and Dubai that accelerates opportunity in both directions.”

The MOU establishes local real estate, sports, and entertainment ventures as pilot partners for BoCG Ventures’ portfolio technologies, including alternative lending, immersive audience engagement tools, and sports-tech integrations. The aim is to strengthen the region’s expanding infrastructure in these sectors while creating new commercial and creative opportunities for local talent and platforms.

“We see this alliance as an engine for cross-border transformation,” said Salem Bin Dasmal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bin Dasmal Group. “Our strength in infrastructure, real estate development, and traction with local sports initiatives paired with BoCG Ventures’ operational technology and investment expertise, will create scalable solutions across property, financial services, and entertainment sectors that furthers growth in our local region.”

The partnership further includes support for local venues, sports entertainment, alternative lending, independent artists, cultural initiatives, and regional creative clusters, building a foundation for what BoCG Ventures describes as an “experience-driven economy.” Bin Dasmal Group will serve as a strategic partner across all real estate-backed initiatives emerging from this alliance, supporting development, logistics, and execution. Both groups emphasized the initiative’s youth and community focus: “This partnership helps us go beyond the venues that serve the West and the Middle East. By integrating technology across real estate and entertainment, we’re shaping a future where youth development, health education, fan engagement, and international collaboration can thrive under one vision,” said LA-based Managing General Partner, Lyon Kassab.

The global reach and interconnectedness of the leadership amongst the groups remain grounded in trust and integrity where aligning and complementing each other will offer new opportunities and heights.

About BoCG Ventures

BoCG Ventures is an antifragile investment and venture operating firm managing Antifragile Fund I, an $80M fund focused on scaling technology-first ventures and turnarounds across global markets. It applies its proprietary Venture Operating Model (VOM) to drive executional success across fintech, media, real estate, and Web3.

About Sansbank

Sansbank is a blockchain-based fintech platform enabling non-dilutive, asset-backed lending. Designed to unlock the $2T+ recurring revenue asset class, Sansbank empowers SMEs and expands access to private credit markets through AI, smart contracts, and transparent governance.

About Bin Dasmal Group

A diversified Dubai-based group with interests in HVAC, industrials, and infrastructure, Bin Dasmal Group—through one of its investment arm Tricap—supports real estate, technology, and industrial ventures that drive regional economic growth.

